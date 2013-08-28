Tessuti Designer Fashion Store Announces Grand Opening of New Liverpool Location

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Tessuti, purveyor of the latest designer fashions for men, women and children, announces its latest store location has just opened in Liverpool's premier shopping district, Liverpool One. On two floors, Tessuti's newest location offers designer clothing for men and women, featuring some of the most sought after brands in fashion.



The Liverpool One store offers a fine selection of menswear including such top names as Armani Jeans, Hugo Boss, Lyle and Scott and Billionaire Boys Club. Fashions in the Liverpool ladies' selection include choices from such fashion greats as Vivienne Westwood, M Missoni, Just Cavalli, and DKNY.



According to an article on the site, "Liverpool shoppers rejoice--we are happy to announce that our Liverpool One Tessuti store is now open. As Liverpool’s premier shopping district, it was only right that Tessuti set up shop in Liverpool One. The Peter’s Lane store is the ultimate shopping destination for getting your hands on those favourite designer labels."



Since 1985, Tessuti has offered top label fashions by some of the biggest designers in the industry. After remarkable expansion, today Tessuti still carries fashion's most iconic brands like Polo Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, Stone Island and Armani and has become one of the UK's first independent designer superstores.



With 17 locations in the Manchester, Sheffield and Lancashire areas, the addition of the Liverpool store solidifies Tessuti as one of the UK's best sources for designer fashions. In addition to the fashion retailer's multiple locations, Tessuti also sells its designer labels at its online store, which offers free next working day delivery on all purchases over 50 pounds. Designer footwear, clothing and accessories are available for men and women.



In addition to Tessuti's extensive selection of fashions available to purchase, Tessuti's blog also features helpful fashion tips including information on wardrobe essentials, denim guides, style reports, and the editor's picks for the next season.



About Tessuti:

Tessuti is one of the longest running men's designer clothing outlets in the UK. Their first shop opened in 1985. Since that time, they have expanded to offering the best quality clothing for men, women and children. As a leader in the industry, they offer unparalleled knowledge and style. For more information, visit http://www.tessuti.co.uk/.