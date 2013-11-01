Tested Natural Supplement a Must Have for Athletes to Maintain Healthy Brains Reports HPN

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- With news stories regularly focusing on the tragedy caused by head injuries in sports, including recent news of concussions in high school football (http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2477753/Damon-Janes-Grieving-father-catapulted-center-football-safety-tragic-death-son-16-upstate-New-York.html) many people have been crying out for better protection and regulations. In fact, the solution may come from a solution of a different kind- the N(r) supplement from High Performance Nutrition.



Concussions and brain trauma are perhaps the single biggest issue in the world of football and other contact sports. N(r) (nicotinamide riboside) is a new product that claims to offer a viable supporting measure for many athletes who are inevitably facing neural damage and brain trauma, and is supported by real neurological research in universities.



When the body is supplemented with N(r) and trauma occurs, the cell amplifies its production of an enzyme called “NAD+” which strengthens and protects the cell against the lasting damage that typically occurs. Those interested in Anti-Aging or Longevity Supplementation are excited to know that the NAD+ increase provided by taking N(r) can also help fuel the Sirtuin cell protein group that is responsible for slowing down the aging of our cells. The potential for the formula is astounding, and carries profound mitochondrial implications that may even benefit sufferers of degenerative conditions such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, mitochondrial disease, and more.



Because the product is taken orally in a vegetarian capsule, it applies globally to all cells in the body, benefiting (was misspelled on original) brain cells but also metabolism, causing an increase in mitochondrial biogenesis, mitochondrial size, and cristae density. The mitochondria are the power house of all cells, so this means supplement users can naturally burn more calories than ever.



The product is available from http://hpnformula1.com/ and can be found under their products page. It can be bought for individual use or by coaches for the benefit of their teams; a responsive action they can take to ease the concerns of athletes and their loved ones.



Sean Torbati from High Performance Nutrition explained, “This product has been developed as a result of university research and has been shown in clinical trials to create the effects we describe, so our claims are backed by science. We are now looking at a future where the devastating effects of concussions and head trauma can conceivably be minimized or even neutralized, and the solution has come from a safe, natural supplement. The supplement protects and promotes cell health to give it the elasticity to bounce back from head trauma.”



About High Performance Nutrition

High Performance Nutrition products are engineered by Science. They promise to be innovative, effective, and safe with no compromises, no under-dosed proprietary blends, and the highest quality ingredients. Products undergo the most comprehensive safety and testing program in the industry, and are used by professionals. For more information, please visit: http://hpnformula1.com/