Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Bureau Veritas S.A. (France), SGS Group (Switzerland), Intertek Group PLC (United Kingdom), TUV SUD Group (Germany), Dekra Certification GmbH (Germany), ALS Limited (Australia), ASTM International (United States), BSI Group (United Kingdom), Exova Group PLC (United States) and TUV Rheinland A.G. (Germany)



Testing, Inspection, and Certification assessment organizations offer numerous inspection services ranging from testing, auditing, certification, and quality assurance. The assessment bodies offer TIC services for both in the house as well as outsourced projects. In addition to this, due to increasing laws and regulations for mandating TIC services the overall market for Testing, inspection and Certification will show significant growth in the forecasting years. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Awareness about the Hygienic and Healthy Production Environment and Ensures Safety, Health, and Quality Requirements of Particular Product.



Key Developments in the Market:

On December 13th, 2018, International Federation of Inspection Agencies has launched TIC Council for the globally leading companies in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) industry. They have formed a new international association representing independent third-party verification. The independent TIC industry will provide a wealth of services, including certification, product testing, management system certification and valuation of shipments, industrial inspections, training, construction controls, and marine classification.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Awareness about the Hygienic and Healthy Production Environment

- Ensures Safety, Health, and Quality Requirements of Particular Product



Market Trend

- Stringent Safety Regulations Legislations

- Growing Trend of Outsourcing Testing, Inspection and Certification Activities



Restraints

- Leads to Increase Operational Cost

- Very Seldom Common International Standards leading to Standard Rejections



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market

The report highlights Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC), market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (In-House, Outsource), Application (Environmental, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Petroleum, Agriculture, Others), Service (Testing, Inspection, Certification))

5.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



