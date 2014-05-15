Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- With low testosterone being linked to such illnesses as cardiovascular disease and now Parkinson’s disease, aging men across the country are clamoring for an effective and inexpensive way to test testosterone levels. Beginning in their mid-twenties, men experience a decline of testosterone by up to 2 percent annually until death. This is commonly referred to as andropause, or sometimes referred to as male menopause. Andropause is a result of low testosterone levels throughout the body with symptoms including a decrease in muscle strength and endurance, a lack of energy and motivation, a noticeable decrease in sex drive, and less frequent or strong erections.



What is Andropause?

Officially the term andropause has not been medically classified by the World Health Organization, but the symptoms are well known and show up in medical classification. HRT treatments, specifically testosterone therapy for men, restore correct levels of testosterone taking into account many individual factors of the patient.



Many authorities on the subject agree that andropause affecting middle-aged men is under-diagnosed; consequences of this can be serious especially for mentally affected patients with depression symptoms. Millions of men worldwide suffer from symptoms related to decreased production of testosterone hormone. Balanced testosterone levels in men are extremely important because the hormone is responsible for many of the body’s systems from musculoskeletal functions to sexual and reproductive functions.



Lack of this hormone can cause symptoms like:



-Decreased libido and sexual performance

-Loss of muscle and bone density

-Brain related problems like memory loss and slow thinking

-Various cardiovascular complications

-Fatigue and mood changes including depression

-Hair loss and bad skin condition



Fortunately for men interested in testing testosterone levels, Diet Doc now offers a wide range of testosterone testing kits, each conducted from the comfort of the clients own home. Diet Doc now offers a full testosterone profile, and after results are in, consultation with a board certified doctor who can prescribe biodentical testosterone replacement therapy if needed. Interested clients can purchase this simple hormone testing kit on Diet Doc’s secure website, www.HRTTreatments.com without prescription, collect samples at home, send kit to laboratory, and receive a personal call from a Diet Doc board certified doctor to review results. During this consultation, Diet Doc’s licensed doctor will fully review and discuss testosterone test results, and give the client an opportunity to receive a prescription for purchase of treatment options, including but not limited to Testosterone replacement and many other bioidentical hormone replacement options. Because Diet Doc only uses the highest quality bioidentical hormone replacement, clients do not have to worry about severe side effects, rejection of treatment, or other costly and common side effects associated with cheap synthetic hormone replacements. Clients can feel safe and secure in the knowledge that they are not putting anything harmful or synthetic in their bodies.



Diet Doc’s testosterone replacement therapy is always focused on the client’s individual needs and custom designed to improve the balance of testosterone in the body. The Bioidentical testosterone is safe and has no serious reports of side effects. BHRT offers a molecular match to the hormones that are naturally produced in the clients’ bodies.



Diet Doc has treated over 20,000 patients, ranging from hCG weight loss plans to hormone replacement therapy. Clients can feel comforted by the vast experience of a well-established company.



The Diet Doc customized male Hormone Replacement Therapy programs includes:



-Highly trained Bioidentical Hormone Doctor specializing in Natural Bioidentical Hormones for Men

-Comprehensive Hormone Level Testing

-Thorough Analysis of Lab Results, Symptoms, Medical, Family and Personal history

-Personalized Male Hormone Therapy Program - Pairing Solutions with Symptoms

-Quality Compounded Hormones and Pharmacy-grade Supplements

-Nutritional Guidance and Support

-Customized Men's Health and Fitness Program



Diet Doc Contact Information:



Want Diet Doc Special Offers? Sign up here: Click to Join



San Diego, CA

(888) 317-5545

Info@DietDoc.info

www.hcgtreatments.com



Twitter: DietDocHCG

Facebook: DietDochcg