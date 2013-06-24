Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who purchased shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK), was announced over potential securities laws violations by Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) concerning whether a series of statements by Tetra Tech regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Tetra Tech, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $1.38 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Sept. 27, 2009 to over $2.02 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012 and that its Net Income for those respective time periods increased from $87.03 million to $104.38 million.



Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) grew from slightly under $19 in September 2011 to as high as $31.47 per share in March 2013.



Then on June 18, 2013, Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) announced that it revised its third quarter 2013 outlook and authorized $100 Million stock repurchase program.



Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) declined from $26.71 per share on June 18, 2013, to $22.77 per share on June 19, 2013.



