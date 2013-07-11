Tetrabyte Introduces New Services on Brighton's Let's Do Business Exhibition

Hastings, East Sussex -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Hastings, East Sussex: Tetrabyte, one of the leading managed IT companies in the United Kingdom, expressed its gratitude to Let’s Do Business for the chance to showcase their new products and services. The team highlighted the new and improved SpamCleric E-Mail Filtering System and their Unlimited Off-Site Backup plus the offered 30 day rolling contracts.



Spam filtering and remote off-site backup are included on the original services offered by Tetrabyte but the team decided to upgrade these services to give their customers an optimal experience. SpamCleric E-Mail Filtering System has 24/7 e-mail monitoring so that clients can have peace of mind that their network are protected from e-mail scams, viruses and lost productivity. This London IT support group also ensures customers that their data are always safe and secured because of the Unlimited Off-Site Backup.



As an IT Support London, Tetrabyte provides a risk free service because the 30 day rolling contracts that they offer don’t make any tied obligations to their clients. Tetrabyte gives the decision to the customers on contract renewals. All of the transactions with this team are transparent and clients don’t receive any surprises like unknown costs or extra charges. Tetrabyte also offers unlimited business broadband, charity website hosting, managed anti-virus and anti-spyware and inkjet cartridge recycling.



Tetrabyte is looking forward to do another Let’s Do Business exhibition for the chance to be in touch again with other business people and valued clients and soon to be customers.



About Tetrabyte

Tetrabyte offers expert, flexible, and reliable Managed IT support along with fully managed IT services. The team’s goal is to be the best business IT support Birmingham and also to be a notable business IT support Manchester and to the rest of the cities in the United Kingdom.



Contact:

Feel free to contact and get more information on this press release:



Country: England

Contact Name: James Cuthbert

Contact Email: sales@tetrabyte.com

Complete Address: Tetrabyte Limited, Portland Place, Hastings, East Sussex,

Post Code: TN34 1QN

Contact Phone: 0800 160 1066

Website: http://www.tetrabyte.com/