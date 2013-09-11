Tetrabyte IT Support Services Now Caters to Large and Small Businesses Across UK

Hastings, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- All big and small businesses across the globe are now using IT services. Most of the IT companies work round the clock as the internet boon has cut the barriers of time and place. However, with the increase in the IT based businesses or introduction of IT in all domestic and commercial fields, a huge demand from small, medium and big enterprises has aroused for constant computer management so that the work does not suffer in case of a technical break down.



Most of the businesses today are going ahead with IT outsourcing since keeping an in-house technical support team may be a costly affair. Secondly, these IT support companies are well versed with the latest IT support software and are more efficient in removing viruses, malware etc. from the system. These also have experts on their panel to guide the technicians if the problem is of a bigger level.



For coping with the frequently arising demand of computer maintenance the business IT support companies have loads to offer to their customers. Their experts are available 24/7 for repairs of computers, maintenance, data recovery as they offer remote offsite back up, business hosting, server support, domain management and premium Antivirus and Antispyware services.



Most of the IT support companies have a helpline where the individual can call, link with the experts and work on the problem as per the tips being provided on his own or else the experts connect the PC with their own and amend the problem online only. But in case the problem arises in the hardware where a personal visit is solicited, these IT support companies readily send their team and the problem is resolved via personal visit.



These IT support companies have become quite popular as they offer great services at reasonable prices. Most of them have individual packages depending on the demand of the consumer. One can choose from fixed monthly packages to rolling contracts depending on the requirement.



About Tetra byte

Tetrabyte is a leading IT support company offering its services across UK. Their quality IT support services caters to all large and small businesses. They are known for their Remote IT support services and have individual service packages and offers as every individual’s requirement is different. With an excellent technical team and superior services, tetrabyte has created a niche for themselves in the arena. Their website tetrabyte.com features latest tips and articles and blogs from experts those are of a great benefit to the commoner.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact at:

Country: England

Contact Name: James Cuthbert

Contact Email: sales@tetrabyte.com

Complete Address: Tetrabyte Limited, Portland Place, Hastings, East Sussex,

Post Code: TN34 1QN

Contact Phone: 0800 160 1066

Website: http://www.tetrabyte.com/