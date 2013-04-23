TetraPhones Launch Nationwide Business Telephones Systems with 30 Day Rolling Contracts

Hastings, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Business telecommunications is an important aspect of infrastructure, and it’s essential to get it right. There are many competitors out there in the market, but the overhaul required and the long contracts offered by most companies make it a high-stakes gamble and many businesses prefer to stick with a provider despite knowing they aren’t getting the best service, for fear of something worse. TetraPhones making that transition easier by offering 30 day rolling contracts with no minimum tie-in, confident that the quality of their product will ensure loyalty.



TetraPhones telephone systems can connect offices and even offices in different locations to the same network, so that calls between them are always free. The phones are able to link in with active directory software so that contacts are available anywhere, or can be programmed with their own directory for easy re-directing of calls. Businesses can transfer their original numbers to the new system, meaning no disruption for clients. All this is provided at no additional cost.



The TetraPhones telephone systems are broken down in detail on the website, with live statistical performance analysis available including a rolling total of continuous uptime, hacking attempts blocked, support requests answered and daily tea and coffee totals for their busy team.



A spokesperson for TetraPhones explained, “Our phone systems are designed to be good enough that we don’t need to tie our business users in to twenty four month contracts in order to make sure they stay with us. We see return on our investment from customer loyalty that is freely given after businesses have tried our service for themselves. We’ve recently rolled out nationwide coverage so where before these services were only available in London, they’re now offered throughout the country and can be of real advantage to businesses of all scale, large or small. The cost of calls on our network is fully explained on our site and highly competitive, so there really is no reason not to give it a try.”



About TetraPhones

TetraPhones are a business telecoms provider. TetraPhones offer a Range of Office Phones and Business Telephone Systems with feature rich options that will support single or multi-user environments. Our phone systems allows users to be at different offices or locations and still be on the same telephone system, so all calls between offices are free. For more information, please visit: http://www.tetraphones.com/