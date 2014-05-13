Texas Allied Construction and Demolition Now Offers Outdoor and Patio Construction

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Texas Allied Construction and Demolition, provider of dependable, high-quality home improvement services to homeowners throughout Greater Houston, now offers outdoor and patio construction after expanding from kitchen remodeling and general construction services.



“In addition to the kitchen and bath remodeling services we are known for, our company can now also accommodate room additions, outdoor projects and painting/carpentry/flooring in any room of the house, “ the company head shares. “Landscaping is great, but outdoor construction is what really turns your backyard into an outdoor living space. Whether you’re ready for a new covered patio or a major outdoor construction project, trust Texas Allied to provide it. From dream island barbeques to full outdoor kitchens, we can build it all from scratch, put in custom pieces or install your pre-fabricated purchase.”



Founded by veteran contractor Joseph Davenport in 2007, the company is composed of master builders, degreed engineers, master plumbers, master electricians, architects, skilled carpenters, painters, and construction workers. Being a team of demolition contractors, nothing stands in their way – literally.



“What if there happens to be an obstacle on the property? Not a problem. When existing structures stand in the way, there are no better demolition contractors in Houston than the team of Texas Allied. We can knock down walls, sheds or your old patio structures to make way for the new and improved outdoor living area,” he adds.



Among the general contracting services for outdoor and patio construction of Texas Allied include, but are not limited to, custom concrete work, custom brick work, concrete or brick surfaces or seats, floors and other walking surfaces, built-in BBQs and outdoor kitchens, awnings, spa areas (concrete or brick wall surrounds), outdoor fireplaces, concrete seats painted and sealed concrete, covered patios, roofs and additions, and decks which can be straight, vertical, sideways, or zigzag.



Houston customers avail of Texas Allied’s outdoor and patio construction services whether they are constructing a new house or renovating an old property. The wide range of home improvement services that the company offers makes them a popular choice for kitchen and bath remodeling, general contracting, and now for outdoor and patio construction.



About Texas Allied

Initially founded as Jody’s Remodeling, Texas Allied continues to provide the same outstanding service they have always offered, with an added BBB accreditation and an expanded team that boasts of decades upon decades of combined contracting experience. For more information, visit http://texasalliedconstructiondemolition.com.