Texas Allied Construction and Demolitions Offers Complete Home Improvement Services

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Texas Allied Construction and Demolition, provider of dependable, high-quality home improvement services to homeowners throughout Greater Houston, offers kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, patio and outdoor construction, and general contracting services, all of which are aimed to create a better, more attractive houses to homeowners.



Founded by veteran contractor Joseph Davenport in 2007, the licensed, bonded, and insured general contracting company was initially established as Jody’s Remodeling.



“We are proud of the reputation that Jody’s Remodeling has built for delivering the kitchen and bath remodeling services people want; that is why we continue to operate with our original name, in addition to the name of our corporation, Texas Allied Construction and Demolition,” Davenport shares.



Now known as Texas Allied Construction and Demolition, the company continues to provide the same outstanding service that customers have always known. With an added BBB accreditation and an expanded team that has decades upon decades of combined contracting experience, the company, which used to offer only kitchen and bath remodeling services, have expanded and now offers room additions, outdoor projects, and general contracting services including painting, carpentry, and flooring in any room of the house.



The company is composed of qualified and skilled professionals, such as master builders, degreed engineers, master plumbers, master electricians, and architects. “When you are embarking on any kind of home remodeling project, time, money, quality and safety are of the utmost importance. You need experts – not amateurs! No matter what rooms you are choosing to remodel, you can trust Texas Allied to carry out your vision for improvements, on time, on budget and to your satisfaction,” he adds.



In addition to offering quality home improvement services, the company focuses in providing value for money to its customers. “Of course, what matters to us most is that you save money. Throughout the course of your project, our team identifies ways to keep you on budget without sacrificing quality. Whether it is kitchen and bath remodeling or another home improvement job, we guarantee our work and stand behind it,” Davenport concludes.



About Texas Allied Construction and Demolition

Texas Allied Construction and Demolition provides home improvement and house remodeling services that encompass nearly everything in a property, including cabinets, floors, electrical installations, windows, walls, painting, roofing and more. For more information about the company and the services that it offers, visit http://texasalliedconstructiondemolition.com.