Texas Area Drivers Save Money on Auto Insurance With Help from New Site ‘EscobarAgency.com’

It is estimated by the National Safety Council, there are about 10 million car accidents each year, two million of which render people injured.



And yet, millions of Americans do not have the proper car insurance to protect themselves and other drivers in the event of an incident.



The largest reason for drivers to remain uninsured is to avoid the hefty costs that come with auto insurance policies. And with a multitude of insurance providers on the market, it can be overwhelming for drivers to know which one will offer the greatest amount coverage, for the most affordable rate.



Recently launched, EscobarAgency.com offers auto insurance policies to drivers located in and around Austin, Texas and closely examines each person’s particular situation to ensure they are receiving all applicable discounts and the highest level of protection. Owned by the Amanda Escobar Agency, Inc., the new website allows people to rapidly obtain a free auto insurance Austin quote by simply filling out the online “Quick Quote” form. The company’s certified and licensed agents assess each driver’s details and write an Austin auto insurance policy sure to meet their needs and budget.



With new driver discounts always being added by insurance providers, many people do not realize how much money they could save by consistently reviewing their current auto insurance policies.



According to EscobarAgency.com, “If it’s been a while since you’ve reviewed your current policy, chances are you could be paying less. We can get you discounts for safe driving, good grades (for college students or parents of teens), and even save money depending on the type of car you own.”



Additionally, the Austin car insurance company says there are innovative new features available, including accident forgiveness, deductible rewards, safe driving bonuses, and new car replacement.



The car insurance Austin company also offers drivers structured, affordable payment plans that accommodate people’s budgets and ensures their coverage never lapses.



Amanda Escobar Agency, Inc. also offers a large range of other insurance services, including Austin renters insurance, ATV, boat, RV, motorcycle insurance Austin, life, condominium, homeowners, Austin Mexico insurance, and more. It also features a number of financial services such as annuities, Certificates of Deposit, college savings plans, IRAs, mortgages and refinancing, mutual funds, savings and banking.



For more information about obtaining affordable car insurance or one of the other numerous services provided by the company, visit http://www.EscobarAgency.com/Auto-Insurance/



About Amanda Escobar Agency, Inc.

Based in Austin, Texas, the Amanda Escobar Agency, Inc. provides exceptional customer service to the Austin area and surrounding communities. The company’s professional agents are certified and licensed to work with a wide range of financial products, including personal and business insurance, life insurance, IRAs, mutual funds, and variable annuity products. Amanda Escobar, the company’s owner, aims to help families protect the important things in their lives and prepares strategies to achieve their financial goals.