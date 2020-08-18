Texas BBQ Smokers & BBQ Grills Including Offset Smokers, Vertical Smokers, and BBQ Pits Are Hand-Forged at Texas Original Pits

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2020 -- There are many qualities that food lovers across the state of Texas and beyond admire in authentic Texas BBQ. Taste is the primary feature that drives the love of smoking and grilling where sometimes a whole day can be spent preparing the barbecue feast for the evening. In addition to taste, the tenderness, appearance, and aroma of the meats build as pieces of the puzzle along with creative side dishes to create the ultimate meal. Texas barbecue in particular is distinguished by smoky flavors, developed by using carefully selected woods or a combination of woods. Texas BBQ smokers typically cook the meat "low and slow" and so managing the temperature of the smoker is a key skill. Cheap smokers for sale are often constructed from lightweight, thin sheets of metal which typically are unable to retain heat in the same manner that a more robust construction can deliver.



The smokers from Texas Original Pits, premier manufacturers of premium smokers, grills, fire racks, and fire pits based in Houston, are constructed with 1/4" steel pipe and 3/16" plate meaning the unit has no compromise on materials. Instead of taking shortcuts with bolts or fasteners which could lead to hotspots, heat leakage, or uneven temperature distribution, the pits are fully welded. The perfectly straight, well-performing BBQ pits are designed with practicality in mind. Although designed primarily to smoke and cook meats, maintaining the pit is a task that is made easier when ashtrays and straightforward design are integrated. Heat shields, adjustable baffles, liquid reservoir chambers, and slide-out grills make the pit easier to use as well as making it safer and more intuitive to operate. Learning to smoke like a pitmaster takes time and there are so many cuts of meat to master, each with its own distinctive flavor. The goal of seasoning the meat and smoking it is to enhance the flavor of the meat rather than to mask it, for this reason often the Texas BBQ preferred seasoning is as simple as just salt and pepper. Beef is most commonly associated with Texas BBQ, with brisket in particular seen as the prime cut. The chest muscle offers two distinct flavor portions, the leaner "flat" and the fattier "point". Smoking has come a long way from the original need to preserve meat, it is now craved and is a popular hobby in backyards across the USA.



Offset smokers and vertical smokers can be customized by choosing a size, lid types, reverse flow design and several upgrades can be bundled together for overall savings as part of the 'fully loaded' package. Alongside the bbq smokers at Texas Original Pits, smoker grill models are also sold. The steel wagon wheels, heavy-duty grates, and classic Texas grill design ensure a rugged appearance and quality performance.



About Texas Original Pits

Based in Houston, Texas Original Pits is a manufacturing company known for its trusted Texas Barbecue Grills, BBQ Smokers for sale, and Fire Pits. Since 2007 their goal has been to create well-made, hand-built, BBQ Pits. Combining their experience and passion for cooking Texas-style BBQ with manufacturing experience from the oil and gas industry, they have developed a predictable and repeatable construction method using only the highest quality materials. The products are equally suited to the needs of competition BBQ and backyard enthusiasts. No compromise exists in the design, materials, construction, or finish of the Texas Original Bar-B.Q. Pits. Popular products include Texas meat smokers like their Luling offset smokers for sale, Vertical smokers, Pearsall smokers, Spindletop fire pits, Corsicana grills, Ranger Camper grills, and the Texas hog roaster and grill. Ordering online via the website is an easy process and there are selections to be made for sizes and lid types. The most popular accessories can be bundled together as part of the 'fully loaded' upgrade package, saving money compared to buying each accessory separately.



Contact Details:

Online: https://www.texasoriginalpits.com/

Email: sales@texasoriginalpits.com

Phone: 713.369.3138