Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- The takeover of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is under investigation concerning whether it is unfair to NASDAQ: TCBI stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: TCBI shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ: TCBI investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



Dallas, TX based Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs.



On December 9, 2019, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, and Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, announced that they have entered into an agreement under which the companies will combine in an all-stock merger of equals with a total market value of approximately $5.5 billion to create the premier, Texas-based super regional bank.



Under the terms of the merger agreement, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) shareholders will receive 1.0311 shares of Independent Bank Group for each Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) share they own. Based on Independent Bank's closing stock price on December 6, 2019, the implied cash and stock consideration to be received by Texas Capital stockholders is $61.10 per share.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ: TCBI shares at $72.00 per share and given that NASDAQ: TCBI shares traded in the open market as recently as December 9, 2019 as high as $64.88 per share, the



investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NASDAQ: TCBI stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Texas Capital Bancshares Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) closed on January 24, 2020, at $53.15 per share.



Those who are current investors in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.