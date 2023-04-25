Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2023 -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Dallas, TX based Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $879.3 million in 2021 to $976.76 million in 2022, and that its Net Income increased from $253.93 million in 2021 to $332.47 million in 2022.



On March, 29, 2021, shares of Texas Capital stock dropped 13% on unusually heavy trading volume as prime brokers associated with now-defunct family office, Archegos Capital Management, unwound large U.S. stock positions linked to the fund.



Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) declined from $69.27 per share on February 03, 2023, to $47.11 per share on April 05, 2023.



