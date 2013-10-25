Texas Company Provides Quality Patio Covers Services

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Eagle Patio Covers, a company with the reputation of beautifying the outdoors of Texas residences, is calling out to home-owners to give its services a try. Until a client in the communities of Cypress, Pearland, Fulshear, and East Houston is satisfied, it refuses to say that its job is finished. If a home obviously needs a patio cover, Houston’s best patio builder is the one to turn to.



The Company



Eagle Patio Covers, having begun as a roofing company in Houston in 1993 operated by JC Micheloni and Jerry Maciel, has built countless Houston patio covers as well as stamped concrete floors for homeowners in the city and in neighboring areas since 1997. As it is known to build the best outdoor foundations, the Texas patio builder is a trusted company in the state.



One-of-a-Kind Services

- Header and post joints are bolted

- Hurricane straps are used on rafters

- Rafters are spaced strategically

- Uses hand-picked materials from dry storage spots

- Patio cover posts are encased in concrete, oversized, and re-barred



All Texas patio covers that Eagle Patio Covers has built are designed according to the specifications of homeowners. Its approach is more personal and the resulting patio is never short when it comes to stability. First, the clearances, heights, levels, and roof transitions are made to work in harmony. Then, solidity and safety issues are handled.



Why Avail of Services for Patio Covers?

As it acknowledges the adverse effects of the intense Texas sun on people and homes, Eagle Patio Covers is offering its services to residents in the state. Putting the matter of beautiful landscapes aside, hiring patio builders must be considered for practicality’s sake. Rather than for Texans to stay indoors due to minor heat, they may grant themselves the privilege of enjoying a relaxing time outdoors.



Contact Details

Office: Eagle Patio Covers

Richmond, Texas

Houston

Phone: 281 493 3232

Email: eaglepatiocovers@comcast.net

Website: http://www.eaglepatiocovers.com