Texas Design Firm Showcases Track Record of Interior Design Projects

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- The interior design firm, lauckgroup has announced examples of its range of interior design work are available online. A state-of-the-art website provides an in-depth look into the innovative and influential interior designs the company has become known for. The company employs expert interior architects and designers who have applied their experience to law office interior design Austin firms have praised.



A range of diverse small and large, complex projects have been completed by the company over the years. It has redesigned workspaces to be inviting and comfortable. Corporate offices have been tailored to be efficient and foster collaboration, while technological companies have been renovated to spark a culture of innovation. Higher education environments have also been redesigned from the ground up.



Clients all over the region have benefited. For law office interior design Austin companies have been served by lauckgroup. Interior environments have been redesigned not just to be comfortable, but also sustainable. Many of the company’s projects have become LEED certified and several of its architects and designers are as well.



When clients request law firm office design Houston is the place to be for efficient, sustainable interior design. The firm understands aesthetics play a big role in productivity and how others perceive an organization. It has worked with major law firm clients including Carrington Coleman, Baron & Budd, McDonald Sanders, Philips Murrah, Winstead Attorneys, and many, many more.



The law firm office design Dallas clients have enlisted adhere to the company’s long track record of innovative interior design. Whether working at a small or large scale, the architects and designers of lauckgroup produce great results every time. For more information and examples of the firm’s work, visit www.lauckgroup.com



About lauckgroup

Founded in 1984 by Alan Lauck, lauckgroup specializes in the design of interior environments of legal, corporate, educational, and other environments. The ownership of Ann Kniffen and Brigitte Preston has taken the firm to new levels, along with the help of expert senior designers and managers. A concentration on aesthetics, comfort, and sustainability has built the firm’s reputation over the years.