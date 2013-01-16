Texas Drunk Driving Texas: Prevent Drunk Driving in TX

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Each year, upwards of 2,000 Texans die as a result of driving while intoxicated. The number of irreversible injuries to innocent bystanders is equally high – about 3,500. Driving while intoxicated in Texas is a terrible error in judgment that causes horrendous effects, not just to the driver, but to his victims as well. Children lose arms, legs, or the use of their lower bodies. Teens end up dead or wishing they were because their recklessness killed their best friend. Adults ruin automobiles, houses, garages, and other property while under the influence of alcohol. The ramifications of drunken driving are far-reaching and long-lasting for an entire community and there must be appropriate punishment for committing this crime so it does not occur as often as it currently does.



Driving under the influence in a public place constitutes a driving while intoxicated offense in Texas, which is a Class B misdemeanor carrying a minimum sentence of 72 incarceration. If an individual drives while under the influence of alcohol and has an open bottle of beer, wine, or liquor in his vehicle when he is pulled over, that is also a Class B misdemeanor, carrying a minimum sentence of 6 days imprisonment. Texas has some fairly strict punishments for DWI, such as a minimum of 3 to 180 days behind bars for a first offense, license suspension of 90 to 365 days, and fines of up to $2,000. A second offense garners 30 days to a year in jail, sterner fines, and longer license suspension. This is all well and good, but the best way to fix a problem is to cut it off at the onset. Early intervention practices including forums for teens that describe in detail what happens when someone drinks and drives may be helpful in preventing the behavior in these kids later.



