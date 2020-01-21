Texas Factoring Companies & Houston Invoice Factoring Companies Offer Construction Factoring, Freight Bill Factoring, Energy Factoring & Accounts Receivable Factoring

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- Factoring companies in Houston TX provide services for many business sectors. The same simple factoring method to improve cash flow and reduce the dependence on invoices that are waiting to be paid can be utilized in service industries as diverse as landscaping, technology, staffing, oil transport, pipelines, manufacturing, welding, and plumbing. Taking a closer look at invoice factoring services for a manufacturing business, the funds tied up in accounts receivables can be used to stock the warehouse. Not only could this make a new bid possible at short notice, but it could also mean there is an opportunity to purchase stock at the best time, perhaps when there is a discount being offered, or if there is a special rate for a larger order. For staffing companies, one of the critical bottlenecks for cash flow can be the time between paying the staff hired and the subsequent delay before the funds are released by the company that the employee was hired by. Paying staff on time, every time is a critical factor in retaining good staff and maintaining a professional relationship.



Factoring freight bills is a major part of the day-to-day business at Catamount Funding, one of the premier Houston invoice factoring companies in Texas. Otherwise known as freight factoring or transportation factoring, these factoring services help to keep a fleet of vehicles on the road, which can be a challenge when the price of fuel varies or unexpected repairs are required. It is also important to note that Texas factoring companies such as Catamount Funding offer invoice factoring services within the state of Texas and beyond. Catamount has service regions across the US from the Rocky Mountains to the Gulf Coast and the West Coast to the Midwest. Factoring accounts and purchase order financing are safe and easy ways to keep a business 'in the black' or to build extra capital to kick start an expansion initiative.



Catamount Funding respect that time is often a critical factor in success and process finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



