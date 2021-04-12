Texas Factoring Companies Including Houston Factoring Companies Offer Gulf Coast Factoring and Small Business Factoring Across the US

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services to a broad range of business sectors across many service regions in the US, including the Rocky Mountain region, the Midwest region, and the West Coast, as well the Gulf Coast where they are headquartered in Houston, Texas. Local to the Houston area, services like energy factoring are popular as that is a big part of the local economy. Discussing their Texas Factoring services in particular and the local client base, the Catamount Funding website states "whether you are in the oil fields of the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, Permian Basin in West Texas or Woodbine of East Texas or working in the cities of Houston, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Austin, San Antonio we are here to help. Headquartered in Houston, Texas we service many companies in the Gulf Coast area including the areas of Beaumont, LaPorte, Texas City, Galveston, and Corpus Christi. We also operate in the Laredo and Brownsville markets."



Some business sectors are common across all regions with a common set of expenses and a pattern of delivering services or products with a delay between the delivery date and the payment date. This delay, or grace period on the invoice, can range from weeks to months. While waiting for the invoice to be paid, a shortfall in cash flow can make it difficult to continue to operate or challenging to bid on new work. This is particularly an issue when a small business is starting up or trying to grow as it is important to build a client base and unpredictability around being able to commit to a future order can compromise a promising client relationship. When there are outside variables like fluctuations in fuel prices, planning weeks ahead can be a challenge, let alone months. There is also sometimes seasonal pressure with some companies ramping up production or increasing the number of employees on the payroll in advance of a predicted busy peak period. This leads to an outlay to providers and staff payments which will not be recovered immediately. Invoice factoring is a simple transaction where the unpaid invoices are sold to the invoice factoring company in return for a small fee.



The money can be converted into cash which not only allows the business to keep operating, it frees the business owner from the stress of worrying about their working capital, allowing them to focus once again on their core business, where they are the expert. The Invoice Factoring program at Catamount Funding has a mechanism within itself that provides a professional built-in account receivable manager so invoices are consistently monitored and past due reminders are sent out quickly and efficiently via email. Once Catamount Funding is involved, the average collection period of a new client has been seen to shorten by 2-4 weeks. In addition, if clients are still paying by check instead of paying their invoices via ACH or Wire Transfer, the team at Catamount Funding can start the dialogue with the client to move to a more efficient and secure payment method, where tracking is improved and turnaround times are reduced.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and process finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



About Catamount Funding Inc

Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, and Houston business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



