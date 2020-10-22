Texas Factoring Companies Including Houston Invoice Factoring Companies Empower Businesses to Operate Under Positive Cash Flow

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services to help business owners focus on their core business at times when accounts receivable are outstanding. Waiting for invoices to be paid can be more than a distraction and source of frustration, it can impede or stop business development at times. This can still be an issue even when invoices are paid on time as the lead time could still be several weeks or months. It becomes even more of an issue if there is then a further delay in payment. In addition to managing credit risk, one of the biggest advantages of factoring invoices with Catamount Funding is the resources that will be made available to provide a professional built-in accounts receivable manager. On a weekly basis, the Catamount staff routinely monitor for invoices past 30 days.



Calls are placed and email reminders sent when an account is past due. Customer queries and missing invoices can be handled quickly, electronically, and effectively, improving communication whilst minimizing delays and misunderstanding. Mechanisms have evolved over time to minimize the frequency of past due accounts and increase the on-time payments. Some of these tasks would traditionally be assigned to an account manager so the inclusion within Catamount's scope is a potential cost saving. This allows the business owner to focus on their own field of expertise and reduces the stress of constantly chasing outstanding invoices. Invoice factoring clients work in many different fields and some have common expenses like payroll. Manufacturing companies in particular rely on a stockpile of materials to help predict when an order can be completed and delivery scheduled. Without materials in the warehouse, it can be difficult to estimate lead times on orders and there is a potential exposure to take on a contract which will be late because of factors outside their direct control.



Freeing up funds through accounts receivable financing gives more flexibility to work efficiently, pay suppliers on time, regulate quality, and possibly take advantage of limited-time offers on materials for the future. From staffing companies to welders, from fabricators to landscapers, there are many industries which, although very diverse in the way they operate on a day-to-day business, look to invoice factoring as a way to bridge the cash flow gap and move back into a positive cash flow situation. Catamount Funding has the experience to tailor solutions for each client. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount's principals have over 50 years' experience in using receivables financing across a broad range of industry sectors.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respect that time is often a critical factor in success and process finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



