Texas Factoring Companies Including Houston Invoice Factoring Companies Enhance Growth Opportunities by Freeing Cash Held in Accounts Receivables

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2020 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services to help business owners focus on their core business at times when accounts receivable are outstanding. Freeing up funds through accounts receivable financing allows a shift in focus from worrying about when outstanding invoices will be paid to concentrating on the day-to-day activities which keep a business profitable. Not only is the cash flow bottleneck solved, but it becomes the responsibility of the factoring company to become the account receivable manager, saving time for a business owner or staff costs if a different resource has to be hired to do that. Without incurring the extra cost of an account manager, the Catamount team first and foremost make sure good lines of communication are in place. If a piece of paperwork like an invoice or supporting documentation cannot be found, that document can be forwarded by email helping to facilitate a quicker payment.



Receiving final payment as soon as possible is the goal, staying on top of the open invoices and managing the collection of funds centrally and efficiently can speed up the process, indeed the average collection period for a new client at Catamount Funding can shorten by 2-4 weeks on average. The strong and frequent communication minimizes any confusion and helps to build a solid business relationship. Another factor that cannot be underestimated is the stress involved in meeting deadlines and payments on time. One of the costs typical across nearly every business sector is staff costs. On-time payroll is an important motivator for employees and losing key staff, especially at a financially challenging time, can be a hard knock to a company's ability to continue. Further compounding the problem when valuable team members are lost, recruitment then takes time and energy and the new resource likely has to be on-boarded and trained, making them less productive in the short term until they become familiar with the role. In addition to the regular costs that every business owner takes on like payroll, they are sometimes unpredictable costs incurred that had not been budgeted for. This could be a vehicle repair involving new parts and downtime for a valuable resource or a rise in gas prices for instance which cannot be predicted and are sometimes volatile.



Catamount Funding has the experience to tailor solutions for each client. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount's principals have over 50 years' experience in using receivables financing across a broad range of industry sectors.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respect that time is often a critical factor in success and process finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



About Catamount Funding Inc

Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, and business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



