Texas Factoring Companies Including Houston Invoice Factoring Companies Offer Gulf Coast Factoring Across Business Sectors

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2021 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services to small and medium-sized business owners who are looking to convert their accounts receivable, which are unpaid invoices that are currently outstanding, into cash. The transaction takes place when the business sells its accounts receivable to a factoring company at a discount. This is often done to generate cash flow quickly or to stabilize revenue. Accounts receivable are considered an asset when balancing the books as they are representing income that will be received in the future, however, the money is not immediately available to use to keep the business on track or look to expand operations. A side-effect of having a cash flow problem is the attention that has to be diverted away from the core business to focus purely on waiting for payments to be received, which can take weeks or even up to 3 months. Apart from the quick turnaround on a factoring request which could see cash transferred in a matter of days, one of the pros when factoring invoices is that the follow-up to receive payment is taken on by the invoice factoring company, with a system in place and professionals on hand to process payments, track down missing documents, and expedite payment where possible through electronic transfers rather than checks and then further delays waiting for the mail to be delivered.



This means that the company factoring their accounts receivable does not need to look at a potential extra overhead in hiring a dedicated account manager or diverting attention from managing the business to spend time following up with the clients who have already received their goods or services on credit. Factoring invoices need not be a one-off event, clients can choose which invoices they want to factor and a strong working relationship builds. The experienced staff at Catamount Funding have worked with business owners across many business sectors and listen to each unique situation, looking to make timely decisions and embracing innovation around new ideas, technologies, processes, and partnerships. Catamount's mission statement is "to provide an alternative source of working capital for the small and medium-size business owner while placing a strong emphasis on the client relationship as it relates to commitment, responsiveness, and flexibility." Open communication is key throughout, and Catamount Funding is a proud member of the International Factoring Association. Testimonials on their website attest to the difference that the team has made to their clients. Jimmy F, a welder, and fabricator, wrote: "When we needed help Catamount stood up to the plate for us. Their service is outstanding...great people to work with!"



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and process finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



