Texas Factoring Companies Including Houston Invoice Factoring Companies Offer Transportation Factoring Services

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2021 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services to help small and medium-sized businesses keep their fleet of vehicles on the road when cash flow becomes a challenge. A common dilemma stems from making an initial outlay, billing the client, and then waiting weeks or even months to receive payment for the invoice. This can lead to a situation where short term plans are hard to make and essential taxes or maintenance fees cannot be processed. The hidden cost of this delay is stress and the time spent in trying to mitigate the delayed response to paying bills that are due. For business owners who want to convert their accounts receivables (unpaid invoices) into almost immediate cash, invoice factoring is a viable option.



Freight factoring is a major part of the day-to-day business at Catamount Funding, a branch of factoring which deals with transportation specifically. Costs are often incurred upfront with payments for gas, taxes, and maintenance on a vehicle or a fleet of vehicles. In order to bring in revenue, the business has to be operating, and that can be a challenge when invoices are outstanding and there is uncertainty about when they will be paid. This could be during a period of normal operation and is also potentially an issue at a time when a business is trying to grow, expand its fleet, increase the frequency of deliveries, or hire new staff which then need to be trained before they can start contributing to the company's productivity and balance sheet. Working capital, which can be generated through freight factoring of the unpaid invoices, allows the business owner to invest in the future, to strengthen the relationship with existing customers by being able to commit to future deliveries sooner, and to pursue leads in looking to secure a new client base for the future. This can be a pivotal factor for a company that has incurred many expenses in a short period of time, for example, a startup company. Catamount Funding understands that every client is unique and so is the point in time when finances are in flux. Working with clients across a broad range of industries over many years has given the team at Catamount powerful insights into the best way to tailor a solution that is unique and effective. Highly competitive rates and no hidden fees, as well as control over which invoices are factored, align Catamount Funding as a premier provider of invoice factoring services in the Houston area and beyond.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respect that time is often a critical factor in success and process finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



About Catamount Funding Inc

Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, and business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



