Texas Holdem - Unique New Method: 'Average Joe' Goes All-in with New Book - Exposing Ground-Breaking Poker Method

Bolton, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- While Texas Holdem is a game enjoyed by millions, it doesn’t have a reputation for being the easiest hobby or career. However, while poker celebrities around the world endorse products and share their tips for winning the chips – a previously unknown Canadian enthusiast could be about to turn poker’s tables upside down for good.



Joe Palumbo is the author of ‘Texas Holdem – Unique New Method’, a game-changing book with a secret weapon – an entirely new and unique sequence that almost guarantees a win!



Synopsis:



Imagine finding a new sequence to Hold'em Poker in a way that can cater to your own style of play. Average Joe can help direct you to a new level of playing cash or Tournament Hold'em games with 1 hour of easy read. Absolutely UNIQUE and easy to learn.



As the author explains, his method doesn’t require players to be a dab-hand.



“It’s written by the average Joe, for the average Joe. Anyone can now win cash limit or no limit games. Everything is theoretically-sound and proven so I can guarantee it will change the game of just about any player at any level. I have proven my theory many times in tournament play, as it allowed me to make final tables in numerous occasions!” says Palumbo.



Continuing, “It just goes to show that you don’t need to be famous in order to formulate something that can have a global impact on the game. I am hoping to direct all type of players towards a formulated method with common math ratios and concentration is involved. I have discovered my new sequence during a charity tournament which Daniel Negreanu was promoting as I was waiting for second seating play. I noticed a sequence to this game like no other. It is simple and easy to learn. By the way, I won that tournament with 300 entrants. Call it luck, or did my method work?”



With the book’s popularity set to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Texas Holdem – Unique New Method’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1hJXV4b.



Paperback: 56 pages

Language: English

ASIN: B00FQ25T1W



About the Author: The author lives in Bolton, Ontario.