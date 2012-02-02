Texas Homeowners Add Value to Their Kitchens With Granite Countertops from ‘Granite Austin’

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2012 -- The kitchen is typically the heart of the home where friends and family converge to enjoy a meal and discuss the activities of the day. Therefore, when looking for a way to make a home more attractive and welcoming to not only the owners but also prospective buyers a kitchen remodel is a great option.



And one of smartest kitchen upgrades a person can do is add granite countertops. In fact, research has shown adding granite countertops to a kitchen can add 10 percent to a home’s resale value.



Serving Austin, Texas and the entire CenTex area, GraniteAustin.com recently launched to provide customers with custom fabrication and installation of granite countertops, marble and quartz countertops, vanity tops and tile for the kitchen, bathroom and more. Featuring a multitude of information about granite tile and countertops, Granite Austin gives homeowners the tools they need make the best selections and upgrades for their houses and provides top-notch customer service.



Granite offers homeowners a number of benefits other countertop materials do not. Besides being beautiful, granite does not harbor bacteria, it is easy to clean, it is very durable, it is hard to scratch, it is heat resistant, and it comes in thousands of colors and a variety of patterns.



According to Granite Austin, there are four main factors to consider when selecting the best color stone for a person’s kitchen: cabinet color and design, wall color, a home’s style, and personal preference.



But the Austin Granite company recommends homeowners who are installing a granite countertop to attract future buyers should choose a color and pattern that are universally appealing.



“If resale is the motivation for the upgrade, keep in mind that your taste or even the taste of a specific designer may not match with the perspective buyers’ tastes. So be sure to select a more subtle granite,” states GraniteAustin.com. “Choose one that would be least offensive to most people and simply adds value to the home.”



