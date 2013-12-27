Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review market report to its offering

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review provides you an in-depth strategic SWOT analysis of the companys businesses and operations. The profile has been compiled by The publisher to bring to you a clear and an unbiased view of the companys key strengths and weaknesses and the potential opportunities and threats. The profile helps you formulate strategies that augment your business by enabling you to understand your partners, customers and competitors better.



The profile contains critical company information including:



- Business description A detailed description of the companys operations and business divisions.

- Corporate strategy Analysts summarization of the companys business strategy.

- SWOT Analysis A detailed analysis of the companys strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

- Company history Progression of key events associated with the company.

- Major products and services A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

- Key competitors A list of key competitors to the company.

- Key employees A list of the key executives of the company.

- Executive biographies A brief summary of the executives employment history.

- Key operational heads A list of personnel heading key departments/functions.

- Important locations and subsidiaries A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

- Detailed financial ratios for the past five years The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years history.

- Interim ratios for the last five interim periods The latest financial ratios derived from the quarterly/semi-annual financial statements published by the company for 5 interims history.



Highlights



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) designs and produces semiconductors which are sold to electronics designers and manufacturers. TI operates in four segments, namely, Analog, Embedded Processing, Wireless; and Other. It offers four kinds of product line, namely, High Volume Analog & Logic (HVAL), Power Management (Power), High Performance Analog (HPA) and Silicon Valley Analog (SVA) through its Analog business segment; DSPs and microcontrollers through Embedded processing business segment; connectivity products, OMAP applications processors and baseband products through Wireless business segment; and DLP, calculators and custom semiconductors through Other business segment.



Texas Instruments Incorporated Key Recent Developments



Dec 03, 2013: Next-generation power factor correction controller improves energy efficiency

Nov 25, 2013: TI CEO Rich Templeton to deliver keynote at Credit Suisse investor conference

Oct 16, 2013: Get LED lighting connected to the Internet of Things with new ZigBee Light Link development kit from TI

Oct 16, 2013: Get LED lighting connected to the Internet of Things with new ZigBee Light Link development kit from TI

Sep 09, 2013: Texas Instruments Names Bing Xie Vice President and Deputy Manager of Worldwide Sales and Marketing



Key benefits of buying this profile include:



You get detailed information about the company and its operations to identify potential customers and suppliers.

- The profile analyzes the companys business structure, operations, major products and services, prospects, locations and subsidiaries, key executives and their biographies and key competitors.



Understand and respond to your competitors business structure and strategies, and capitalize on their weaknesses. Stay up to date on the major developments affecting the company.

- The companys core strengths and weaknesses and areas of development or decline are analyzed and presented in the profile objectively. Recent developments in the company covered in the profile help you track important events.



Equip yourself with information that enables you to sharpen your strategies and transform your operations profitably.

- Opportunities that the company can explore and exploit are sized up and its growth potential assessed in the profile. Competitive and/or technological threats are highlighted.



Scout for potential investments and acquisition targets, with detailed insight into the companies strategic, financial and operational performance.

- Financial ratio presented for major public companies in the profile include the revenue trends, profitability, growth, margins and returns, liquidity and leverage, financial position and efficiency ratios.



Gain key insights into the company for academic or business research.

- Key elements such as SWOT analysis, corporate strategy and financial ratios and charts are incorporated in the profile to assist your academic or business research needs.



Note: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company



Companies Mentioned



Texas Instruments Incorporated



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