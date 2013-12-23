Texas Leather Furniture Offers Custom Leather Furniture Hand-Crafted in the United States

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- From sofas to sectionals to recliners, nothing beats the look and feel of real leather. For custom leather furniture in San Antonio, Texas Leather has been supply Texans with quality pieces for years. San Antonio and Austin residents who want leather furniture are also pleased to know that Texas Leather, located on the web at www.texasleatherinteriors.com offers hand-crafted, qualities pieces made right here in the USA.



There has been a movement in the past few decades on the part of many companies that sell leather sectionals in San Antonio to purchase cheap furniture manufactured overseas. This allows stores to sell leather recliners in San Antonio at rock-bottom prices, but ultimately does not save the customer any money and leads to frustration and disillusionment.



Buying furniture in San Antonio should mean finding quality pieces that will last for many years to come. When customers visit a leather furniture store in San Antonio that sells cheap, foreign-made furniture, they end up buying "bargain" furniture that often falls apart after only a few years or simply does not look as rich and luxurious as quality leather furniture made domestically.



For this reason, San Antonio's own Texas Leather Furniture, located at http://texasleatherinteriors.com/show/living-room , refuses to "buy cheap." This store offers custom-made, quality, hand-crafted pieces in real leather that are made right here in the USA by trusted manufacturers. When customers buy a leather sectional, sofa or recliner at Texas Leather, they will immediately know that they are getting the best possible quality for their furniture dollar and are purchasing pieces that will last for a lifetime of use.



The Texas Leather Furniture showrooms in Austin and San Antonio are full of quality American-made pieces. Staff members are happy to talk to customers about the quality and workmanship evidenced by Texas Leather Furniture's selection.



About Texas Leather Furniture

With locations in San Antonio and Austin, Texas Leather Furniture is ready to serve Texans throughout the region with custom leather furniture hand-crafted in the United States. For the very best quality furniture that looks great and stands up to hard wear and tear, visit a Texas Leather Furniture showroom today.



Texas Leather Furniture and Accessories

1602 N Loop 1604 West #109

San Antonio, TX 78248

(210) 492-3300

http://www.texasleatherinteriors.com