Texas Locksmith Increases Its Service Areas to Offer Expert Locksmithing to More Customers

Arlington, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2023 -- Texas Locksmith, a trusted locksmithing service provider based in Arlington, has expanded its service area to cater to a wider audience. Previously, Texas Locksmith advertised its services as limited to "in and around the Arlington TX area," but the company has now officially updated its service areas to cover more locations.



The full list of areas covered can be found on their website's service areas page. However, Texas Locksmith still provides locksmithing services to areas beyond the listed service areas as long as they are within a reasonable distance.



Moreover, the company is planning to increase its marketing efforts in these areas to compete with other local locksmithing services.



As a trusted local service, Texas Locksmiths offers a full range of services in the new areas, including emergency locksmiths, car locksmith services, key duplication, local locksmith service in metro Arlington and surroundings, home and office lockout, Arlington Mul-T-Lock® dealer, corporate account locksmith service for commercial clients, lock replacement, safe installation and opening service, security surveillance systems, intercom installation and repair, lock installation services, and lock re-keying.



If you need a locksmithing service not listed above, don't hesitate to contact Texas Locksmiths.



About Texas Locksmiths

At Texas Locksmiths, we are dedicated to providing expert and qualified locksmith services to clients in and around Arlington, TX. Our goal is to give our clients peace of mind and ensure their safety by offering a comprehensive selection of locksmith services. Whether you require residential locksmith services or emergency safes, we have the expertise to handle any situation.