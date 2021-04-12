Texas Offset Smokers for Sale Include Vertical Smokers and Wood BBQ Smokers, with BBQ Grills and Fire Pits Also Showcased

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Smoker Pits are not designed to cook a quick meal, they are renowned for developing rich, deep flavors primarily by cooking "low and slow", a process that can take many hours. When planning a barbecue meal cooked on an offset smoker, it is not unusual to smoke the meat all day, and then extra time needs to be factored into the equation to allow the meat to rest, redistributing the juices throughout the meat so that it is more tender and delicious when carved. For beginners and pit masters alike, the time spent in developing the flavors adds to the enjoyment and satisfaction when the final barbecue product is ready to be eaten and shared. There are many hints and tips to share for fans of an offset smoker, some can be researched in advance and some of the most valuable tricks are learned through experience, learning which cuts of meat and favor profiles are preferred, as some people prefer the fruity undertones imparted by wood such as apple and others prefer the almost bacon-like quality of flavor after smoking with hickory. Some woods are recommended for different types of meat, with often subtle differences in flavor as in the case with hickory and pecan. Pecan wood imparts a milder and slightly sweeter flavor to beef, pork, poultry, fish, or game, with a slightly nutty after-taste compared to the same preparations with hickory used as the primary wood.



Some find over time that they prefer a blend of woods, where truly unique flavors are developed. Using a thermometer at each end of the smoking chamber gives a good indication of any variance across the smoker and helps with the management of an even heat. Keeping the lid closed as much as possible is a critical part of the cook, ensuring an even temperature without the need to keep bringing the smoker back up to temperature. With an offset smoker, the firebox is located to the side of the main smoking chamber, so logs can be added, the fire can be stoked, and ash can be intermittently cleared out without disturbing the main chamber. Cheaper, low-quality smokers constructed from thin sheets of metal and fasteners can suffer from uneven heat distribution and a loss of heat through poor seams and bolts. The high-quality offset smokers from Texas Original BBQ Pits are constructed from the finest of materials, with 1/4 Steel Pipe and 3/16 Plate in addition to solid round bars for the hinges and stops. Hand-forging the smokers facilitates a perfectly straight and fitted end product, with no bolts or fasteners used in the fabrication. The BBQ Pit designs have been perfected over time to not only look striking, but to perform consistently, and to be easy to operate, including the less glamorous side of barbecuing like clean up, a necessary task that helps to prolong the life of the smoker and is made easier through the introduction of tools like a contoured ash remover, a simple solution to save time.



Moving a smoker or BBQ grill across the backyard is simplified with the rugged, sturdy design of the wheels on the products, which tend to be heavy due to the weight of the premium materials used in construction.



Offset smokers and vertical smokers can be customized by choosing a size, lid types, reverse flow design and several upgrades that can be bundled together for overall savings as part of the 'fully loaded' package. Alongside the bbq smokers at Texas Original Pits, Texas smoker grill models are also sold. The steel wagon wheels, heavy-duty grates, and classic Texas grill design ensure a rugged appearance and quality performance.



About Texas Original Pits

Based in Houston, Texas Original Pits is a manufacturing company known for its trusted Texas Barbecue Grills, BBQ Smokers for sale, and Texas Fire Pits. Since 2007 their goal has been to create well-made, hand-built, BBQ Pits. Combining their experience and passion for cooking Texas-style BBQ with manufacturing experience from the oil and gas industry, they have developed a predictable and repeatable construction method using only the highest quality materials. The products are equally suited to the needs of competition BBQ and backyard enthusiasts. No compromise exists in the design, materials, construction, or finish of the Texas Original Bar-B.Q. Pits. Popular products include Texas meat smokers like their Luling offset smokers, Vertical smokers, Pearsall smokers, Spindletop fire pits, Corsicana grills, Ranger Camper grills, BBQ wood, otherwise known as cooking wood, and Texas grills in various sizes. Ordering online via the website is an easy process and there are selections to be made for sizes and lid types. The most popular accessories can be bundled together as part of the 'fully loaded' upgrade package, saving money compared to buying each accessory separately.



