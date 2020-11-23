Texas Offset Smokers, Vertical Smokers, Backyard BBQ Pits, and Premier Fire Pits with Grills Are Hand-Forged by Texas Original Pits

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2020 -- Cooking outdoors can easily turn into an all-day process, setting up the smoker first thing in the morning and then cooking 'low and slow' throughout the day so that when the evening comes and friends and family gather, the meat is cooked and rested with the sides finishing up. Mastering the smoker takes time and one factor that helps with consistency is the quality of the smoker construction. Thin sheet metals and riveted designs tend to lose heat throughout the cook and this leads to unpredictable results and perhaps a longer cooking time. This is particularly true on days when the ambient temperature outside is cooler, if there is any rain, or if there is a breeze. The hand-forged Smoker Pits from Texas Original Pits are crafted with no compromise in the materials used and while the process may take longer, fully welding seams to minimize heat loss, the attention to detail in the fabricating stage has the potential to improve results on every cook.



For a different kind of outdoor cooking experience, one that doesn't take hours of preparation, fire pits with grill racks act as a focal point for get-togethers as mealtime approaches. Rugged and durable, fire pits are always a stylish accessory in the patio, evoking memories of campfires and a natural gathering place for recounting tales. The hand-forged fire pits from Texas Original Pits are designed to not only look great, but the design also combines functionality with ease of use. The grill rack is adjustable for added control over the cook, and it pivots as well as being removable for easy cleaning. With a range of sizes available from 24" all the way up to 42" in diameter, there are Spindletop fire pits for every size of the backyard and patio. With a 3/16" steel tank cap, stay cool spring handles, and a reassuring heavy construction, online orders can be upgraded to include an all-weather cover which will help keep the fire pit protected, no matter what the climate has in store, all year round. A rain drain and a coating of high-temperature resistant paint further add to the longevity of the pit. One of the testimonials on the Texas Original Pits website sums it up - "I will never have to buy another Fire Pit again. This will last my lifetime and is considered one of our family heirlooms. Grilling Fajitas, Chicken, wild game, fish, or whatever you want, they all get eaten and enjoyed" Greg M.



Offset smokers and vertical smokers can be customized by choosing a size, lid types, reverse flow design, and several upgrades that can be bundled together for overall savings as part of the 'fully loaded' package. Alongside the bbq smokers and smoker pits at Texas Original Pits, smoker grill models are also sold. The steel wagon wheels, heavy-duty grates, and classic Texas grill design ensure a rugged appearance and quality performance.



About Texas Original Pits

Based in Houston, Texas Original Pits is a manufacturing company known for their trusted Texas Barbecue Grills, BBQ Smokers for sale, and Fire Pits. Since 2007 their goal has been to create well-made, hand-built, BBQ Pits. Combining their experience and passion for cooking Texas-style BBQ with manufacturing experience from the oil and gas industry, they have developed a predictable and repeatable construction method using only the highest quality materials. The products are equally suited to the needs of competition BBQ and backyard enthusiasts. No compromise exists in the design, materials, construction, or finish of the Texas Original Bar-B.Q. Pits. Popular products include Texas meat smokers like their Luling offset smokers, Vertical smokers, Pearsall smokers, Spindletop fire pits, Corsicana grills, Ranger Camper grills, BBQ wood, otherwise known as cooking wood, and the Texas hog roaster and grill. Ordering online via the website is an easy process and there are selections to be made for sizes and lid types. The most popular accessories can be bundled together as part of the 'fully loaded' upgrade package, saving money compared to buying each accessory separately.



ontact Details:

Online: https://www.texasoriginalpits.com/

Email: sales@texasoriginalpits.com

Phone: 713.369.3138