Texas Original Pits Hand-Forge Meat Smokers and Barbecue Grills Including Offset Smokers and BBQ Pits for Authentic Texas Flavor

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- Texas meat smokers are known for conveying an authentic BBQ flavor which is savored far and wide. There are some basic tips that can help beginners maximize the flavor output whilst enjoying the whole smoking process, which can take hours and is an investment in time and energy. The first step is to get a hot fire burning. In the case of an offset smoker, this is done on a chamber off to the side of the racks where the meat is stacked, hence the name offset smoker.



This has several advantages, one of the main ones being that the fire can be stoked and maintained without lifting the lid thus causing temperature fluctuations in the cooking chamber. Fires are commonly started with charcoal or kindling and once the fire starts to take, the dampers and the flue on the smokestack should be open. Oxygen is needed at this stage to feed the flames and grow the fire. The next step is to trap that valuable heat and allow the temperature to build, this can be monitored with thermometers on the hood, maybe even at varying locations to measure any difference in temperature across the smoker. Somewhere between 100° and 130° Celsius, the ideal temperature is reached and then the goal is to keep that temperature steady. By now the smoke should no longer be white and that is ideal as meat should not be contaminated by dirty smoke with creosote. This is the time to think about adding a flavoring wood or mix of woods and add the meat.



The temperature should be monitored and the firebox tended as required. Whichever wood is chosen, it should be dry and seasoned, palletized woods can be purchased from the Texas Original Pits website. These include pecan BBQ wood which imparts a nutty and sweet flavor which pairs well with poultry and can also be used on more robust game meats and mesquite BBQ wood which has a strong flavor that pairs naturally well with most red and dark meats such as brisket, wild game, duck, and barbacoa. Mesquite does tend to burn quickly and it can become overpowering so practice makes perfect in terms of experimenting to find the perfect wood or blend of woods to use resulting in the desired flavor profile. There is no right or wrong when it comes to smoking for the family in friends in the backyard, it's all down to preference and the best fit for the day's meat selection, choice of sides, gathering, and budget.



Offset smokers and vertical smokers can be customized by choosing a size, lid types, reverse flow design and several upgrades can be bundled together for overall savings as part of the 'fully loaded' package. Alongside the bbq smokers at Texas Original Pits, smoker grill models are also sold. The steel wagon wheels, heavy-duty grates, and classic Texas grill design ensure a rugged appearance and quality performance.



About Texas Original Pits

Based in Houston, Texas Original Pits is a manufacturing company known for its trusted Texas Barbecue Grills, BBQ Smokers for sale, and Fire Pits. Since 2007 their goal has been to create well-made, hand-built, BBQ Pits. Combining their experience and passion for cooking Texas-style BBQ with manufacturing experience from the oil and gas industry, they have developed a predictable and repeatable construction method using only the highest quality materials. The products are equally suited to the needs of competition BBQ and backyard enthusiasts. No compromise exists in the design, materials, construction, or finish of the Texas Original Bar-B.Q. Pits. Popular products include Texas meat smokers like their Luling offset smokers, Vertical smokers, Pearsall smokers, Spindletop fire pits, Corsicana grills, Ranger Camper grills, BBQ wood, and the Texas hog roaster and grill. Ordering online via the website is an easy process and there are selections to be made for sizes and lid types. The most popular accessories can be bundled together as part of the 'fully loaded' upgrade package, saving money compared to buying each accessory separately.



