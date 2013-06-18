Texas Pardon Attorney Foshee and Yaffe Now Offering Pardon Representation in Texas

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Foshee and Yaffe announces the addition of Texas pardon attorney services to its areas of practice. Foshee and Yaffe is a full-service law firm based in Oklahoma City that has been providing clients with excellent legal representation since 1977.



Showing a wide range of expertise, attorneys with Foshee and Yaffe represent clients in the areas of injury, including negligence and malpractice, worker's compensation, contract litigation, family law, estate law, and more. By adding pardon representation in the state of Texas, Foshee and Yaffe's offerings grow even stronger.



According to an article on the Foshee and Yaffe website, "Applying for a Texas pardon is not a simple task. It’s actually a very lengthy application process. If you are at all confused about certain steps, you should get in touch with a criminal defense attorney who has experience applying for pardons and helping their clients restore their citizenship rights."



Foshee and Yaffe's Texas pardon specialist, Chris Kannady, has worked directly with pardons in the state of Texas with access to over 15 years of experience. Mr. Kannady has extensive experience representing many challenging and complex cases during his military career and is considered a subject matter expert for many sophisticated topics in military court.



There are several types of pardons, including full pardons and conditional pardons, but all require considerable time and effort. Some pardons restore full rights of citizenship, although there are still some considerations that need to be addressed if applying for some types of employment licensing. An official pardon application must be completed, as well as the submission of offense reports, letters of recommendation, and certified court documents.



While it is a challenge to obtain a pardon, for the best outcome, Foshee and Yaffe recommends retaining an attorney with experience to ensure all the proper qualifications are met.



About Foshee and Yaffe

Foshee and Yaffe is a full-service law firm focused on meeting a diverse range of legal needs for both individual and commercial clients. Foshee and Yaffe is committed to assisting clients with meeting objectives through providing staff, resources, and skill sufficient to address complex needs, while providing service emphasizing individual attention, diligence, and a personalized approach. For more information, visit http://www.fosheeyaffe.com.



