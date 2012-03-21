Texas Payroll Software: EzPaycheck Minimizes the Learning Curve for New Users

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2012 -- In today’s economic climate, no one needs to cut costs more than start-up businesses. Now Texas start-ups can have the benefit of easy-to-use and affordable in-house payroll software designed especially for small firms with fewer than 20 employees. Halfpricesoft.com released the new updates on ezPaycheck payroll software:



- The latest Form 941 Employer’s QUARTERLY Federal Tax Return

- The new feature to add customized deductions to handle extra deduction and other local taxes

- Updated YTD feature that makes it easier for users to start ezPaycheck anytime is a year



Available for just $89 per year ($59 to renew), ezPaycheck payroll software has remained at that affordable price since its initial release in 2005. EzPaycheck gives small and mid-size businesses more options and flexibility in doing payroll, printing check and filing tax return.



"Payroll job is important for any business and organization, however calculating payroll taxes can be very time-consuming. We believe small businesses should focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out what tax rate they should pay," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com. "We intentionally engineered ezPaycheck payroll tax software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax expert, so small businesses can set up ezPaycheck quickly and easily."



ezPaycheck 2012’s interface is so intuitive and user-friendly that first time users can start calculating payroll and printing paychecks immediately. The long learning curve typically associated with financial software is non-existent with ezPaycheck, even if the user does not have an accounting background.



Main features of ezPaycheck payroll software include:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semi-monthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.



- 30 day free trial. No registration required and absolutely no obligation.



Halfpricesoft.com welcomes employers and accountants to start the free test-drive of ezPaycheck payroll system at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp



For more information about ezPaycheck payroll program, please visit

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp