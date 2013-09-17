Texas PR Firm Partners with Leading Client Companies

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- A range of strategies are used by anthonyBarnum to assist with maximizing the value of its PR services to leading companies. It has partnered with many leading businesses by using traditional media, online and social marketing, and other methods. The public relations Austin firm works with clients’ values and culture to deliver the best in service and ensure the most optimal outcome.



Various initiatives are used to achieve this goal. The Austin TX PR firm conducts objectives mapping, message development, and media trend analysis among other tactics to understand the client’s needs. Thought-leadership programs are also implemented and design projects are executed with professionally led project management.



Any business requiring Austin TX public relations services can select anthonyBarnum to handle electronic and traditional press kits and positioning in press events. Whether at the corporate or product level, the firm can provide the most focused public relations initiative. It can work with press release development to social media marketing using Twitter, blogs, and the most current online tools available.



Skilled in the energy and technology markets, the firm can work with not just leading companies, but those on the cutting edge of technology. It is familiar with the latest trends in social media and online marketing. Clients can enlist anthonyBarnum to provide the most thorough reputation management services in the industry.



Of all the PR firms Austin is home to, anthonyBarnum provides an extensive online portfolio and evidence of its leadership in public relations. For more information on its services and the companies the PR leader has worked with, visit its website at http://www.anthonybarnum.com



About anthonyBarnum

Consisting of a team assembled more than five years ago, anthonyBarnum provides innovative PR services built on traditional and online media. Each client campaign is managed as a collaboration between the client company and multiple team members. Founded by President Melissa Anthony Sinn, the PR firm operates based on solid core values and a set of principles applied to each campaign.