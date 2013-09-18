Texas Properties Seamlessly Integrated Onto Search Page with Innovative IDX Broker Software

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- IDX, Inc. is pleased to announce Roy Busse has adopted a custom IDX solution for his website. He can now supply his clients with the home search they deserve, thanks to his newly IDX enabled website. Highland Lakes MLS (HLMLS) listings are now seamlessly integrated onto his search page, giving potential buyers utilizing his website thousands of options and detailed listings conveniently on his website.



Five unique search features make finding the perfect home online a simple process, with the IDX Broker software integrated onto the search page of Busse. The powerful advanced search tool works to scan the HLMLS listings in different ways. Here, home seekers can create their own search parameters in an effort to narrow the HLMLS listings and quickly retrieve them with properties that meet their every need. Searching by school district, style and even parking options gives the clients of Busse more control over their online search, while still giving them the most thorough listing database around.



An administrative login page makes managing his real estate website all the more simple for Busse. Here, he can access the tools necessary to help him design the layout and functionality of each page of his site and the search functions. In addition, Busse can connect with clients, monitor his site traffic and review HLMLS MLS data all from the same convenient location. Never before has such a dynamic real estate solution been so easy to utilize as a home seeker or as a real estate professional.



About Roy Busse

Roy Busse is a real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty of Horseshow Bay, Texas.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .