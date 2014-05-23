Texas Resurfacing Countertop and Tub Now Offering New Customers 10% off Their Bath Tub and Countertop Refinishing Projects in Austin

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- For a limited time only Texas Resurfacing Countertop and Tub is offering new customers 10% off their next bath tub or countertop refinishing project. The promotion is designed to give home owners looking for cost effective alternatives to replacing their exsiting tubs or countertops with even more savings off their project.



Texas Resurfacing has been providing superior bathtub refinishing services to customers throughout Austin and the surrounding areas for years. Their focus on providing the latest in refinishing products and desire to provide the best possible service to all of their customers is what has people coming back to them for more projects.



One satisfied customer stated: “Texas Resurfacing Countertop and Tub not only saved us thousands of dollars on our bathroom remodeling project but they got the job done on time and left everything cleaner than before they arrived. We will definitely be using them again in the future for other projects in the future.”



For customers in the Austin, Texas and surrounding marketplace looking for an eco friendly and cost effective alternative to rip and replace projects Texas Resurfacing countertop and Tub is the company you are looking for. Whether your project is simply repairing a small crack in your tub, or you are in need of a complete bathtub refinish, give us a call today and learn about how our experienced resurfcing technicians can help.



About Texas Resurfacing

At Texas Resurfacing Countertop and Tub providing quality service and only the best materials is what makes us stand out from the competition. Our attention to detail from beginning to end will ensure that your bathtub, shower or countertop refinishing project has everything looking as good as new.



To learn more, please visit: http://texasresurfacingcountertopandtub.com



Contact Details:

PO Box 91194

Austin, TX 78709

(512) 466-7777