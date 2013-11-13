Texas Resurfacing Countertop and Tub Now Starts Ceramic Tile Refinishing in Austin

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Stressing on the fact that reusing is a prudent choice than replacing, Texas Resurfacing Countertop and Tub has recently announced an addition to its range of services in the form of Ceramic Tile Refinishing in Austin. This procedure is conducted by using specialized instruments and upgraded quality of primers and bonding agent to provide flawless finishing. Ceramic Tile Refinishing services rendered by this service provider is an affordable and durable alternative to replacement of the entire tile. Conducted by a team of professionals, the offered service results in gleaming enamel that make any old ceramic tile as well as new. Aside from this, it is a pragmatic solution that eradicates the hassle and mess involved in removal and substitution.



Texas Resurfacing is a prompt and efficient service provider working in total adherence to the demands and needs of the clients. The resurfacing procedures are carried out by using up-to-date techniques and do not take long and endless hours to complete. In case of resurfacing of a standard bathtub, the experts of the company take not more than 2-5 hours and the tub is ready for use the very next day. Renovating instead of replacement is the cost-effective method as well and explaining the same a representative stated, “Resurfacing is a great option if you do not want to remodel your entire bathroom. It can save you hundreds even thousands of dollars over replacement.”



Texas Resurfacing Countertop and Tub is an expert name for availing fiberglass tub repair in Austin. The offered resurfacing not only shines up a dull and stained surface but also fixes scratches, cracks and other such deformity. This service is a practical solution for a new and improved mold and moisture free bathtub with glossy finishing.



About Texas Resurfacing Countertop and Tub

Texas Resurfacing Countertop and Tub is leading refinisher with expertise to renovate old and dull surfaces of countertops, tubs, tiles, showers and more. All the services are performed by using most superior acrylic coatings that compound a molecular bond to add new life to the existing surface. The superior quality of products mixed with highly trained and certified technicians allow for the best and most protected finished surfaces that will last for years to come.



For more information, please visit http://texasresurfacingcountertopandtub.com/



Contact

(512) 466 - 777

Austin, TX 78709