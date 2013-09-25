Texas Resurfacing Countertop and Tub Now Uses the Acrylic Coatings for Its Refinishing Work

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Highly known for its exemplary refinishing and resurfacing solutions, Texas Resurfacing Countertop and Tub uses only the time-tested acrylic coatings to provide years of a waterproof, non-porous barrier that acts as a perfect protective shield for protecting your bathtub or shower with an elegantly smooth like new finish.



A spokesperson for Texas Resurfacing Countertop and Tub stated, “At Texas Resurfacing Countertop and Tub we refinish and resurface all types of bathtubs, showers and ceramic backsplashes. We are one of the most experienced bathtub refinishing and resurfacing companies serving Austin, Texas. Refinishing is a much simpler and cost-effective way to deal with worn-out surfaces without the need for replacing them. Our highly trained refinishing technicians use the best equipment and materials available.”



Bathtub and shower refinishing is often an easier and more cost-effective task than replacing the bathtub or tile. It is believed that going with resurfacing or refinishing in many cases can save almost 75% of the cost as compared to replacing it with a new surface or fixture. Texas Resurfacings is the leader in refinishing worn out, chipped, scratched bathtubs and showers.



Additionally, the company also offers full shower refinishing, tile refinishing, bathtub refinishing and countertop refinishing services, all at highly affordable prices.



About Texas Resurfacing Countertop and Tub

Texas Resurfacing Countertop and Tub are experts in bathtub refinishing and shower reglazing services in Austin, TX. Their team of highly trained resurfacing technicians are available for any project large or small. If you are looking for a full restoration or only need to fix a small chip they have the service you’re looking for.



To learn more, please visit: http://texasresurfacingcountertopandtub.com



Contact Details:

Christion Martin

PO Box 91194

Austin, TX 78709

512- 466-7777