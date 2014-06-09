Texas Resurfacing Offers Complete Bath Tub Resurfacing at the Most Competitive Prices

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Texas Resurfacing strives to offer its clients complete bathtub resurfacing at the most competitive prices. They provide their bathtub Resurfacing or bathtub refinishing services by through an innovative process which involves the application of advanced compounds designed that are both safe and durable. Their profound knowledge in bathtub resurfacing and bathtub refinishing coupled with providing their clients in Austin, TX and the surrounding marketplace with the highest possible service is what keeps clients coming back for more projects. With Texas Resurfacing, customers can now get the best deals available.



A marketing representative for Texas Resurfacing stated, “Texas Resurfacing Countertop and Tub is proud to offer its Austin, TX and surrounding market customers with highly efficient and cost effective bathtub resurfacing or commonly referred to as bathtub refinishing services that eliminates the need to rip and replace existing fixtures through an innovative process that turns old worn out bathtubs to like new again.”



Texas Resurfacing provides turnkey bathtub resurfacing services such as repairing bathtub chips, holes, scratches, rust, missing grout, chipped or cracked tiles and more.



About Texas Resurfacing Countertop & Tub

Texas Resurfacing Countertop & Tub offers superior quality products coupled with their highly trained & certified technicians allows them to provide results that one will enjoy for many years to come. While most other refinishers use products that were never meant to resurface such as regular paint from the local hardware store, spray can enamels, or cheap epoxies that are simply just a topcoat, Texas Resurfacing Countertop & Tub only uses the most superior acrylic coatings that compounds a molecular bond to the existing surface specifically designed for countertops & tubs from the industry’s leading manufacturer.



To know more, please visit: http://texasresurfacingcountertopandtub.com

Contact Details:

PO Box 91194

Austin, TX 78709

(512) 466-7777