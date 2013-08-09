Texas Resurfacing Offers the Best Countertop Resurfacing and Fiberglass Tub Repair in Austin

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Known to use most eco-stone acrylic coatings that give the most elegant and natural stone look and feel, Texas Resurfacing Countertop and Tub, delivers the best countertop resurfacing and fiberglass tub repair in Austin. Their eco-stone acrylic coating as a resurfacing solution forms a tough durable finish that provides superior protection against abrasions and impacts and hence makes the surface last for many years.



One of the marketing heads at Texas Resurfacing stated, “Your old countertops can be restored to like new condition. We can repair burns, Cracks, Scratches, Chips, Holes, Rust, Dull Finish, Missing Grout, Cracked or Chipped Tiles, and bouncing tub floors. You can save a lot of money by resurfacing countertops. Resurfacing costs with Texas Resurfacing Countertop and Tub can save you about 75% of replacement cost and last just as long as new laminate.”



Texas Resurfacing has multiple Eco-Stone color selections that will appeal to any color matching needs. The company's fiberglass bathtub resurfacing is a great money-saving option for most people these days and has also been a huge success for their clients. They offer a long-lasting and professional service that clients can truly benefit from because of its affordable pricing and overall quality.



The company also offers an Austin fiberglass tub repair service that will save even the most badly cracked fiberglass bathtub and shower floors quickly and efficiently. The company’s bathtub repair helps save time and money by avoiding unnecessary replacement. They provide a perfect solution for the cracks and defects in fiberglass repair. The result is a shower that looks as good as new!



About Texas Resurfacing

Experts in bathtub resurfacing , shower re-glazing and of course the resurfacing the countertops, Texas Resurfacing Countertop and Tub has been using time-tested, highest quality acrylic coatings which has proven to be the best barrier for keeping surfaces looking great. Resurfacing solutions at Texas Resurfacing Countertop and Tub use the most Eco-Friendly, highest quality, cost effective products , that allow their clients to save as much as 75% over the cost of replacing with the look and luxurious feeling of a brand new surface. To know more, please visit: http://texasresurfacingcountertopandtub.com



Contact Details:



Christion Martin

PO Box 91194

Austin, TX 78709

512- 466-7777