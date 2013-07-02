Texas Select Vapor Announces Its AEMSA Certification

Conroe, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Now serving millions with its popular collection of USA E-Liquid, Texas Select Vapor has recently announced its certification with AEMSA (American E-Liquid Manufacturing Standards Association).



AEMSA is the first and only Manufacturers' trade association completely dedicated to creating responsible and sustainable standards for the safe manufacturing of "e-liquids" used in electronic cigarettes. AEMSA is an all-volunteer organization, formed by American manufacturers of e-liquids, to promote safety and responsibility through self-regulation.



To become certified through AEMSA, Texas Select Vapor had to undergo a evaluation compliance for membership acceptance as well as confirming compliance of existing membership. Included to meet standards, Texas Select Vapor met compliance by submitting documented evidence of compliance, such as photographic and video evidence, unfettered access to facilities for inspection (scheduled and/or unscheduled) as well as process and records. This means, AEMSA has manually inspected and certified the Texas Select Vapor facility.



"Being certified with the American E-Liquid Manufacturing Standards Association, or AEMSA for short, is more than just a title to our company. Having the certified title helps instill that we are doing things the right way. It encourages our staff to strive for excellence in more areas than just manufacturing, but in the overall process from the time the order is placed to the time it is sent out for delivery. It also drives our integrity in knowing that the product we deliver is manufactured to the highest standards in the industry. It also instills a peace of mind that a group of likeminded professionals have made the choice to follow these standards and are working together to continuously provide the highest level of concern for our community", says Texas Select Vapor Owner, Brett Coppolo.



