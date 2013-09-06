Texas Select Vapor Announces New Loyalty Program

Conroe, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- The company known for its electronic cigarettes and its popular e-liquid manufacturing, Texas Select Vapor, has continued onto a steady growth by consistently offering the consumer discounts, sales and one of the recent announcements, an affiliate program.



With the latest addition, now there's also a way to earn store credits with a new loyalty program. The Texas Select Vapor loyalty program automatically enrolls customers once they've registered with a store account and rewards those customers with 10 points for every $1 spent.



Loyalty programs have been around for ages, in fact many of today's popular retail stores offer some type of loyalty program. Luckily for vapers, Texas Select Vapor has adopted this type of program to help customers feel a little more at ease when making their next purchase.



With Texas Select Vapor's new loyalty program, you must collect up to 2,000 points to redeem them for store credit. Once the customer is logged into their account, they can click 'redeem rewards' located towards the bottom right of the website to redeem any accumulated points.



To take advantage of the new loyalty program, Click here to create a Texas Select Vapor store account.



About Texas Select Vapor

Texas Select Vapor is an electronic cigarette company focused on providing customers with high quality e-cigs, accessories and premium e-liquid.



Texas Select Vapor

http://www.TexasSelectVapor.com

sales@texasselectvapor.com

Conroe, Texas