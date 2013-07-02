Texas Select Vapor Introduces New Affiliate Program

Conroe, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Recently, Texas Select Vapor introduced its new affiliate program, inviting its customers to work with them by referring customers to Texas Select Vapor to earn money. The affiliate marketing within the electronic cigarette industry isn't anything new, so Texas Select Vapor will be following in line with many other big name e-cigarette companies.



However, there is quite the difference in this affiliate program; not only will affiliates be referring customers to a well established electronic cigarette company that prides itself on quality e-cigs and premium e-liquid, but they'll also be gaining quite the hefty commission rate of 20% as well.



Affiliates have the ability to earn 20% commission for each sale they refer; giving people the opportunity to earn easy money by just placing the Texas Select Vapor affiliate link or banner on their websites and throughout the web.



"We simplify the process for you by providing you with all the marketing materials you need. We give you links, banners, emails, etc. All the hard work has been done for you.", says Texas Select Vapor.



Other perks to the affiliate program include no cap on earnings, easy access to clicks and commissions received, as well as monthly payouts on all sales referred.



Click here to visit Texas Select Vapor's affiliate program page.



About Texas Select Vapor

Texas Select Vapor is an electronic cigarette company focused on providing customers with high quality e-cigs, accessories and premium e-liquid.



Texas Select Vapor

http://www.TexasSelectVapor.com

brett@texasselectvapor.com

Conroe, Texas