Texas Select Vapor Introduces the New Innokin Ucan V2.0

Conroe, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Recently, Texas Select Vapor has introduced the Innokin Ucan V2.0 on its website. The product is highly recommended, especially with the use of Joyetech's latest tank systems - it makes refilling a breeze.



The Innokin manufactured product could prove to be the most useful everyday tool for filling your cartomizer tanks, clearomizers, rebuildable atomizers, or anything else you can think of. Machined from stainless steel, the Ucan is perfect for a wide variety of e-liquids and is much more rugged than your average e-liquid bottle.



The Ucan unscrews at the top revealing a modest 10ml reservoir for holding your e-juice. Once you have the tank filled up, simply screw the top cap back on and you're ready to go.



What makes this device even better? The Ucan has a built in pump at the bottom that you simply press to dispense your favorite e-liquids into your cartomizer, clearomizer, ect. and makes for a very simple fill each and every time!



