Texas Small Business Can Now Get Feature-loaded W2 1099 Software for Free

Texas employers looking for ways to simplify W2 and 1099 tax return can try out the new improved ezW2 software from halfpricesoft.com. ezW2, the W-2 and 1099-misc preparing, printing and e-filing software is designed with small business users in mind and is easy to use from day one. By partnering with TrialPay, the leader in alternative online payments, halfpricesoft.com announced the new free offers of ezW2 2007 to 2011. Taxes customers can now get single-user basic version ezW2 software for Free when they try or buy an offer from one of TrialPay's 2,000 blue-chip advertisers.



"It's a win-win-win-win situation: the customer gets free product, we make sales, the TrialPay advertiser makes sales, and TrialPay gets commissions. " said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. “It's a remarkable way to treat our customers to free software, while ensuring that the software's copyrights are properly obtained. We hope more users can take advantage of this W2 software through this free offer."



EzW2 software can print unlimited W-2 and W-3 forms on white paper with laser printer. The laser substitute forms of W-2 copy A and W-3 are SSA-approved. EzW2 users do not need to purchase the expensive red-ink W2 forms any more.



The affordable, super-simple, custom streamlined W2 & 1099-misc form printing software - available at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp - was designed with end users in mind and is easy to use from day one. New users can download and try it for free with no cost and no obligation.



The main features include:



(1) Users save valuable time by eliminating the learning curve - ezW2 is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away

(2) EzW2 can print all W-2 forms on white paper. The laser substitute forms of W-2 copy A and W-3 are SSA-approved.

(3) EzW2 can print 2 forms on one red form sheet - using half as many expensive red form sheets

(4) EzW2 can print 1099-MISC and 1096 Forms.

(5) Users save valuable time by importing employee data and contractor data from csv file - no need for users to enter the data one by one.

(6) Users save even more time by saving form data for later use and modification

(7)Support unlimited companies, unlimited form printing with one flat rate

(8) Support optional PDF feature and e-file feature



EzW2 is compatible with Windows 7 (64-bit or 32-bit). It can also run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista system or MAC machines installed with Virtual Machine or Parallel.



No more w-2 and 1099 filing headaches. To start the free test drive of ezW2 software, visit

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.