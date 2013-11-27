Texas Star Roofing, Inc Highlights the Benefits of Composition Shingles

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- According to Roofing Contractor, a survey completed in 2009 showed that 77 percent of homeowners choose shingles based on their shape or style. Many opt for composition shingles as they offer a number of benefits, including the fact that they come in a wide range of colors and types, from simple to elegant. "When the time comes to replace a residential roof, homeowners should consider composition shingles as the wide range of choices is only one thing to recommend them," Lee Williamson of Texas Star Roofing exclaims.



Complete roofing systems completed using composition shingles last for anywhere from 15 to 50 years, depending on the shingle rating. The shingles are easy to repair and maintain, are fire resistant and homeowners appreciate the option of choosing shingles with a Class IV rating, making the home eligible for insurance discounts. "Consumers often first turn to composition shingles due to their low price and then learn about the many other benefits that come with this choice, benefits they appreciate," Williamson continues.



Composition shingles come in low-cost, basic, three tab versions to more sophisticated architectural designs, allowing homeowners to choose one that best fits with the overall look of the home. The first impression a visitor has of a home comes from the exterior appearance, in most cases, and the roof plays a large role in this appearance which is why many find composition shingles to be the perfect choice. "Homeowners appreciate the wide range of choices as it allows them to choose a design which fits with the architecture of the home, their personal preference and the requirements of local, state and federal codes as well as homeowners' associations," Williamson goes on to say.



Texas Star Roofing ensures a quality installation on the home and is well versed on installation techniques recommended by various manufacturers. In addition to offering complete roofing systems, Texas Star Roofing installs gutters and replaces damaged or broken skylights, to ensure they fit properly in the roofing system, while also offering attic ventilation systems, insulation, radiant barriers and more. "Homeowners need to protect their investment and Texas Star Roofing remains committed to helping homeowners achieve this goal. Anyone in need of a new roof, new gutters or a replacement skylight should call us today as we'll be more than happy to get the problem fixed in the shortest time possible," Williamson declares.



About Texas Star Roofing, Inc

Texas Star Roofing, Inc understands homes protect families and treat a customer's home and roof as if it were their own. Established in 1997, this family owned business retains membership in the North Texas Roofing Contractors Association and the Roofing Contractors Association of Texas. An Owens Corning Preferred Contractor and CertainTeed Master Shingle Applicator, Texas Star Roofing, Inc has been recognized by Angie's List since 2004 and won a Super Service Award from the company in 2008. In addition, the company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau so customers can feel confident knowing their home will be treated with care.