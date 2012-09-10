Texas Users Never Need to Order Check Again - Free Offer of PC Check Writer from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Halfpricesoft.com’s personal check printing software ezCheckPersonal is designed to help users to track personal finance data and write checks easily. Known for its flexibility and affordability ($29 per installation. free through TrialPay ofer), ezCheckPersonal software institutive interface is so easy to understand that even people with minimal computer skills can start printing checks as soon as it's downloaded and installed. To open ezCheckpersonal to more Texas users, Halfpricesoft.com gives buyers a new way to get free products by partnering with TrialPay, the leader in alternative online payments.



With this new promotion, customers can now get the full version check printing software and laser blank computer check stock for Free when they try or buy an offer from one of TrialPay's 2,000 blue-chip advertisers. Customers do not need to pay halfpricesoft.com. TrialPay uses money from the advertiser to pay halfpricesoft.com.



"Everyone loves getting free stuffs. But through our partnership with TrialPay, consumers can get their favorite software for free and get something else they want in the process," said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. "It's a remarkable way to treat our customers to free software, while ensuring that the software's copyrights are properly obtained."



Printing bank checks from a user's own printer is perfectly legal. With ezCheckPersonal, customers can easily design and print any style bank checks they want. They can change the font, add a logo, add a new label and even put the picture of their pets there. Now the bank checks can be as entertaining or subtle as they wish.



ezCheckPersonal is compatible with Windows 7 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2000, 2003 and Vista system too. Any user can start test drive by downloading it from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-personal-software-download.asp with no cost and obligation.



ezCheckpersonal check writing and printing software Highlights:



1. Support Unlimited Bank Accounts

2. Print your own checks on blank computer check

3. Print image signature on checks

4. Edit check layout and create customized personal checks;

5. Easy to use reports

6. Easy export data

7. Print Blank Personal Check

8. Support multiple personal blank check formats (3 or 4 checks per page)



Never reorder checks from the bank - which often results in costly delays and fees. Now users can start the free test-drive at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.