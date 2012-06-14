Texas Users Never Need to Order Expensive Checks - Free Check Writing Offers from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- Check printing software provider, Halfpricesoft.com, released the new updated version of ezCheckPrinting software. Designed to eliminate the need to write payroll checks by hand or purchase expensive, pre-printed blank checks, ezCheckPrinting allows businesses to print checks on blank check paper using their computer and a laser printer. The latest updates include:



- The check printing software’s new user interface resizes easily to accommodate the screen size of the device being used, whether a large desktop monitor or a compact netbook computer.



- An update to the installation package also allows the software to be installed on computers with limited user permissions.



Halfpricesoft.com also announced that Texas small businesses can get this check writer for free through TrialPay offers. Customer can try or buy one offer from their preferred brands (Such as GAP, NETFLIX, and Discover Card) and get ezCheckPrinting software or check paper for free. Customers do not need to pay halfpricesoft.com. TrialPay uses money from the advertiser to pay halfpricesoft.com.



"Everyone loves getting free stuffs. But through our partnership with TrialPay, consumers can get their favorite software for free and get something else they want in the process," said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. "ezCheckPrinting lets managers and business owners spend as little time as possible on check management, so they can focus on the income-earning aspects of their business amid downturn."



EzCheckPrinting software from halfpricesoft.com makes writing checks and paying bills fast, efficient and inexpensive. Intuitive interface guides users to customize and print checks with point-and-click ease. Now the new version of EzCheckPrinting, which is available for free download at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp, with no cost and no obligation.



EzCheckPrinting also includes the following features that make check printing easier, faster and less costly for small businesses:



- Customize check layout with company logo for a professional, corporate look

- Designed for use by people without accounting or IT backgrounds

- Supports an unlimited number of accounts and checks

- MICR printing capability (for use with laser printers) eliminating the need for pre-printed checks with bank information

- Print checks on blank check stock or pre-printed checks

- Print signature image on checks

- Easy to use reports

- Print in 4 popular formats: check on top, check in middle, check on bottom and 3-per-page

- Print multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, Quickbooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Priced from $39 (FREE through online special offers), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any business.



Never reorder checks from the bank - which often results in costly delays and fees. Now users can start the free test-drive at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.