Definition:

Text analytics is a process of analyzing the text content in emails, blogs, tweets, forums, and other forms of textual communication. Text Analytics is the process of discovering new, previously unknown information, by automatically extracting information from different written resources. The growing popularity of text analytics technology is attributed to the rising acceptance of social media platforms and a growing inclination towards cloud technology for data storage.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Text Analytics Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Growing Demand for Social Media Analytics

- Increasing Use of Business Intelligence Tools

- Proliferation of Cloud Computing Technology



Market Trend

- Growing Demand for Sentiment Analysis

- Inclination towards Virtual Workplace and Demand for Personalized Services



Opportunities

- Enhancing Customer Service and Competitive Intelligence

- Rising Significance of Big Data and IoT in Analytics Market



Challenges

- Data Privacy and Security Concerns

- Concerns About Positive RoI



The Global Text Analytics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Software (Customer Intelligence, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Fraud Detection Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Management), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services)), Application (Customer Experience Management, Marketing Management, Governance, Risk and Compliance Management), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, Media & Advertising), Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



