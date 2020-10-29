Text-Based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market May See a Big Move : Google, Apple, IBM

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



The global Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.



Key players in the global Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant market

Google (United States), Inbenta (United States), IBM (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Nuance Communications (United States), Concentrix (United States), Vodafone Group plc (United Kingdom), Pegasystems Inc (United States) and SOVA (Russia)



Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant is the artificial intelligence system that imitates human interaction in text form to perform certain tasks such as customer service in the telecommunication industry. This technology is rapidly growing because of its deep neural network, machine learning, and various other advanced technologies in AI.



On 1st May 2020, Telecom operator Vodafone Idea announced the launch of VIC – an artificial intelligence-powered digital customer service and support virtual assistant for its customers. It is now live on the company websites, My Vodafone and My Idea Apps, and on one of the most popular messaging app, WhatsApp.



Market Trend

- Increasing Use of Cloud-based Programs for Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant

- The popularity of Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant used in Smartphones



Market Drivers

- Growing Demand for the Automation in Every Industry with the Digitalization

- Demand for Automation and Intelligent Virtual Assistants in Organisation for Daily Operation to Reduce Human Errors ad Increase Efficiency



Opportunities

- Growing Penetration Network Connectivity Throughout the World

- Surging Research and Development in Artificial Intelligence Technology



Restraints

- Increasing Adoption of Voice-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant

- Risk of Cyber Vulnerabilities with Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant



Challenges

- Platform Supportability Issues with Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant



The Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedent growth trajectory for the Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.



Moreover, the Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.



The Global Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Chatbots, IVA Smart Speakers), Application (Personal, Enterprise, Government), Platform (Smartphones, Desktop, Laptop, Others), Industry Verticals (Consumer Electronics, BFSI, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Government, Utilities, Travel and Hospitality, Others), Deployment (Cloud-based, Web-based)



The Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant market study further highlights the segmentation of the Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant industry on a global distribution. The report focuses on regions of LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World in terms of developing market trends, preferred marketing channels, investment feasibility, long term investments, and business environmental analysis. The Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant report also calls attention to investigate product capacity, product price, profit streams, supply to demand ratio, production and market growth rate, and a projected growth forecast.



In addition, the Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant market study also covers several factors such as market status, key market trends, growth forecast, and growth opportunities. Furthermore, we analyze the challenges faced by the Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant market in terms of global and regional basis. The study also encompasses a number of opportunities and emerging trends which are considered by considering their impact on the global scale in acquiring a majority of the market share.



The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.



